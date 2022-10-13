UNGA demands Russia immediately reverse 'illegal' annexations in Ukraine

-
-
The UN General Assembly voted overwhelmingly on Wednesday to condemn Russia's attempted illegal annexation of four Ukrainian regions and demand that Moscow immediately reverse its actions.
The vote in the 193-member world body was 143-5 with 35 abstentions, the strongest support from the General Assembly for Ukraine and against Russia of the four resolutions it has approved since Russian troops invaded their smaller neighbour February 24.
Western nations engaged in intense behind-the-scenes lobbying ahead of the vote while Russia's ally Syria warned against isolating Moscow.
First Published: Thu, October 13 2022. 07:13 IST
