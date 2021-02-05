India and US armies to take part in joint exercise in Rajasthan

-
ALSO READ
India engaged in exercise of comprehensive change and reform: Jaishankar
India, Angola hold 1st joint commission meet, agree to diversify trade ties
Indo-US joint military exercise to begin in Rajasthan on February 8
India, Aus to conduct 2-day naval exercise in Indian Ocean from tomorrow
Border dispute: India, China to hold eighth military talks next week
-
Soldiers from the Indian and the US armies will participate in land exercise 'Yudh Abhyas 20' from February 8 to February 21 this year at the Mahajan Field Firing Range in Rajasthan.
'Yudh Abhyas 20' provides excellent opportunities for professional and cultural exchanges that strengthen our partnership through shared learning and training.
Training commences with expert academic exchanges and professional development workshops that focus on training at the corps-level and below; combat against conventional, unconventional and hybrid threats; humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.
This exercise involves approximately 250 US Army and 250 Indian army soldiers.
The 11th Battalion of Jammu and Kashmir Rifles, and 2nd battalion, 3rd Infantry Regiment of 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team will carry out the exercise.
This annual training exercise enhances combined interoperability capabilities through training and cultural exchange, which fosters enduring partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region through common defense objectives.
The command post exercise (CPX) will focus on the UN peacekeeping operation staff tasks in a combined military setting.
A field training exercise (FTX) will involve company-strength elements from each nation exercising combined, fundamental war-fighting skills to enhance combined operational capacity.
Both of it will run concurrently.
--IANS
sk/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU