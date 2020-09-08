India, Angola hold 1st joint commission meet, agree to diversify trade ties

and on Monday held the first Joint Commission Meeting during which the two sides agreed to diversify their trade relationship and discussed cooperation in health, pharmaceuticals, defence, agriculture, food processing, digitization and telecom.

The meeting was co-chaired by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his counterpart Tete Antonio.

"Co-chaired the 1st India- Joint Commission Meeting with FM Tete Antonio. Comprehensive review of bilateral issues. Agreed to diversify the trade basket. Discussions included cooperation in health, pharmaceuticals, defence, agriculture, food processing, digitization & telecom," Jaishankar tweeted.

"Welcome the signing of MoUs on health, training and visa facilitation," he added.

