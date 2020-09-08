JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Personal data protection law likely to see more delay, face another hurdle
Business Standard

India, Angola hold 1st joint commission meet, agree to diversify trade ties

India and Angola held the first Joint Commission Meeting during which two sides agreed to diversify their trade relationship and discussed cooperation in health, pharmaceuticals, defence, agriculture

Topics
India | Angola | bilateral ties

ANI  |  Asia 

exports, imports, trade, FTA
Representative image

India and Angola on Monday held the first Joint Commission Meeting during which the two sides agreed to diversify their trade relationship and discussed cooperation in health, pharmaceuticals, defence, agriculture, food processing, digitization and telecom.

The meeting was co-chaired by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Angola counterpart Tete Antonio.

"Co-chaired the 1st India-Angola Joint Commission Meeting with FM Tete Antonio. Comprehensive review of bilateral issues. Agreed to diversify the trade basket. Discussions included cooperation in health, pharmaceuticals, defence, agriculture, food processing, digitization & telecom," Jaishankar tweeted.

"Welcome the signing of MoUs on health, training and visa facilitation," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, September 08 2020. 06:57 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU