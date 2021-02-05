Chakka jam to be held peacefully pan-India, says farm leader Rakesh Tikait

Ahead of the February 6 'chakka jam' by agitating farmers, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Friday said the nationwide protest will be peaceful and added that there will be no 'chakka jam' in Delhi.

"We have been protesting peacefully and the 'chakka jam' will also be held peacefully across the country on February 6. There will be no anywhere in Delhi. The farmers who are unable to join us will hold at their respective places," said Tikait.

"The people who get stuck will be given food and water, we will peacefully talk to them and explain our point," he added.

Earlier, Tikait told reporters that there will be a three-hour-long on February 6 everywhere outside Delhi.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

