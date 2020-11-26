India, Bangladesh to discuss transborder crime, smuggling at border meet

-
A seven-member delegation of Bangladesh BGB arrived in Agartala on Wednesday to take part in a Border Coordination Conference with the Border Security Force (BSF), during which issues like transborder crime and smuggling of contraband items would be discussed.
The meeting has been scheduled at Salbagan frontier headquarters of the BSF from November 25-27.
"Today, (the) Bangladesh delegation was given warm welcome on their arrival at Agartala, Tripura, for Inspectors General BSF - Region Comdrs BGB level talks being held on 25-27 Nov 2020 to strengthen the ties by addressing various border issues of bilateral interests, amicably," tweeted the official handle of Tripura Frontier, Border Security Force.
The Indian High Commission in Bangladesh said that a coordinated Border Management Plan along the India-Bangladesh border would be discussed during the visit.
"BSF-BGB Border Coordination Conference being held from 25-27 Nov at Agartala. Transborder crime, smuggling of contraband items, pending developmental works, construction of Single-row Fence along India-Bangladesh border and a Coordinated Border Management Plan to be discussed," the Indian High Commission in Dhaka tweeted.
