Nivar crosses coast near Puducherry, weakens into severe cyclonic storm

-
ALSO READ
Cyclone Nivar to go from severe to very severe storm over next 12 hrs: Met
Very severe cyclonic storm Nivar to cross coast around midnight: IMD
Rains, thunder and lightning forecast over Tamil Nadu, Kerala, says IMD
Cyclonic storm likely to cross over TN, Puducherry on Nov 25: Met dept
In pictures: Heavy showers in Mumbai, IMD says more rains likely
-
Very severe cyclonic storm Nivar has crossed coast near Puducherry and weakened into a severe cyclonic storm, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday.
Earlier, the IMD had said Nivar will cross coast near Puducherry with a wind speed of 120-130 kmph, gusting up to 145 kmph.
"Very severe cyclonic Storm NIVAR: Center lies over Land. Crossed coast near Puducherry during 2330 of 25th Nov-0230 IST of 26th Nov," the weather department tweeted.
"Very severe cyclonic Storm NIVAR: weakens into a Severe Cyclonic storm," it said in another tweet.
The landfall of Nivar began late on Wednesday night.
Authorities in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry have taken a slew of measures to handle the situation arising out of the cyclonic storm, which has led to heavy rainfall in several regions.
Over one lakh people have been taken to safety from coastal areas and power supply disconnected in vulnerable areas as a precautionary measure.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU