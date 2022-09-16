JUST IN
India-Bhutan border to be reopened from Sept 23 as Covid cases subside

As the Covid cases have now subsided, the respective governments have decided to reopen the India-Bhutan border from September 23

India-Bhutan | India border

As the COVID cases have now subsided, the respective governments have decided to reopen the India-Bhutan border from September 23.

"Government of Bhutan has officially announced that international border with India will be opened on Sept 23 as Covid cases have subsided. We prepare to open the border and give visitors a good experience, said Tashi Penjore, the Himalayan kingdom's Director (law and order) of the Ministry of Home and Cultural Affairs.

In the regional headquarters of Sashastra Seema Bal located at Chaprakata in the Bongaigaon district of Assam, a general meeting was held between Tashi Panjore, the Director of Law and Order Department of the Ministry of Home Affairs, along with the Commandant of the 15th Battalion of Sashastra Seema Bal and in-charge of Regional Headquarters Neeraj Chand and all the SSB officials.

During that meeting, the neighbouring country Bhutan closed the India-Bhutan international gate for COVID in 2019. Now, almost 4 years later the borders will be reopened on September 23, 2022.

Tashi Penjore, Director of Law and Order Department, Ministry of Home Affairs, Bhutan, Deputy Commissioner of Bhutan, Superintendent of Police, and several officers were present at SSB Headquarters today regarding the same subject.

First Published: Fri, September 16 2022. 07:05 IST

