India-Bhutan border to be reopened from Sept 23 as Covid cases subside

-
ALSO READ
Sanjay Arora hands ITBP charge to batchmate, joins Delhi police as chief
What is Baal Aadhaar card? Check benefits, eligibility, and other details
BS-Seema Nazareth Award: Future of diplomacy will be people-led, says Rao
Jaishankar to pay 2-day visit to Uzbekistan for SCO FMs meet from Thursday
India-Bhutan ties prompted by moral principles, emotional bonds: Jaishankar
-
As the COVID cases have now subsided, the respective governments have decided to reopen the India-Bhutan border from September 23.
"Government of Bhutan has officially announced that international border with India will be opened on Sept 23 as Covid cases have subsided. We prepare to open the border and give visitors a good experience, said Tashi Penjore, the Himalayan kingdom's Director (law and order) of the Ministry of Home and Cultural Affairs.
In the regional headquarters of Sashastra Seema Bal located at Chaprakata in the Bongaigaon district of Assam, a general meeting was held between Tashi Panjore, the Director of Law and Order Department of the Ministry of Home Affairs, along with the Commandant of the 15th Battalion of Sashastra Seema Bal and in-charge of Regional Headquarters Neeraj Chand and all the SSB officials.
During that meeting, the neighbouring country Bhutan closed the India-Bhutan international gate for COVID in 2019. Now, almost 4 years later the borders will be reopened on September 23, 2022.
Tashi Penjore, Director of Law and Order Department, Ministry of Home Affairs, Bhutan, Deputy Commissioner of Bhutan, Superintendent of Police, and several officers were present at SSB Headquarters today regarding the same subject.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Fri, September 16 2022. 07:05 IST