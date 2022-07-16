India, China to hold 16th Corps Commanders talks on July 17: Report

-
ALSO READ
Looking forward to next round of talks with China on Ladakh row, says MEA
India, China hold 24th meeting of working mechanism on border affairs
Need to 'scrupulously' follow existing agreements: India on Ladakh row
India won't allow any unilateral attempt by China to alter LAC: Jaishankar
Eastern Ladakh row: India, China agree to hold next round of talks soon
-
The 16th round of Corps Commander-level talks between India and China will be held on Sunday at Chushul-Moldo on the Indian side in Ladakh, sources said.
The meeting will be held in continuation with the discussion of the disengagement from friction points along the Line of Control (LAC) in the region.
"In continuation with the talks on disengagement along the LAC in eastern Ladakh, the 16th round of talks will be held on the Indian side at Chushul-Moldo Meeting Point on July 17," the source added.
In addition to the focus on disengagement at Patrolling Point 15 in the Gogra-Hot Springs area, the effort would also be to discuss disengagement from Demchok and Depsang, which have been sticking points in the last few rounds of talks, the source added.
The 15th round of the China-India Corps Commander Level Meeting was also held at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Indian side earlier this year on March 11.
Since the last round of talks, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has visited India in March while he and Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar met last week on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers' meeting in Bali, where they discussed the situation with regard to the LAC.
--IANS
avr/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU