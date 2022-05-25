India committed to strengthen multilateral trade system: Goyal to WTO chief

-
ALSO READ
WTO postpones ministerial conference amid fears over new Covid variant
Piyush Goyal meets Australian PM's special trade envoy Tony Abbott
India loses WTO dispute over sugar subsidies; set to file an appeal
War in Ukraine to curb trade and economic growth this year, says WTO
India wants WTO to play its role in containing global inflation
-
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday met World Trade Organisation Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and reiterated India's support for strengthening the multilateral trading system.
During the meeting on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2022 here, Goyal said India is committed to the WTO's efforts to strengthen the multilateral trading system to ensure free and fair trade among member countries.
He also met Swiss State Secretary Marie-Gabrielle Ineichen-Fleisch and exchanged views on enhancing India-Switzerland trade ties.
"India is an attractive market for Swiss cutting-edge technology and expertise to achieve scale and serve the world," the minister tweeted later.
Among his various meetings, Goyal also met Queen Maxima of the Netherlands and held talks on ways to further strengthen and renew Indo-Dutch ties by expanding business and investment opportunities while also exploring prospects of joint cooperation between the two countries.
He also met UAE's Minister of State for Foreign Trade Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi and Indian Energy Alliance Executive Director Fatih Birol; Denmark's Minister for Industry, Business and Financial Affairs Simon Kollerup; and Bangladesh's Private Industry and Investment Adviser to PM Salman F Rahman.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU