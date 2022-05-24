Karti Chidambaram denies visa scam allegations, calls them 'fabricated'

-
ALSO READ
Karti Chidambaram to be given 3 days' notice before arrest: Court tells CBI
Visa scam case: Karti Chidambaram likely to appear before CBI on Wednesday
Karti Chidambaram booked for facilitating visa of Chinese nationals
Karti Chidambaram booked for getting visas for Chinese nationals for Rs 50L
Karti Chidambaram's Delhi home on CBI radar, CA sent to 4-day custody
-
Congress MP Karti Chidambaram, who has been named in an FIR lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation (SBI) in an alleged visa scam case, on Tuesday denied all charges and termed them to be fabricated.
On his way to home from a scheduled trip abroad, Karti said that he would "fight malicious, patently false accusations. The truth shall prevail."
"It does not intimidate me that the central govt is once again using its agencies to accuse me of malicious and completely fabricated charge... I'm not associated with this visa issue... I deny these allegations," he said in a statement.
Karti has been directed to appear before the CBI within 16 hours of his return.
Saying that the case does not intimidate him, Karti said, "...the central government is once again using its agencies to accuse me of malicious and completely fabricated charge. Previously, the agencies have gone after me based on the statement of an undertrial murder suspect. Now, they are basing their bogus charges on the alleged actions of a deceased person, whom I have never met. I continue to fight every one of their motivated attempts to target my father through me."
Karti further said he had no relationship with any of the corporate entities mentioned in the FIR in which he had been named.
"I say with certainty that I have never facilitated even a single Chinese national in their visa process, let alone 250," his statement read.
He also claimed to have no knowledge of the procedures, process and formalities that needed to be fulfilled to obtain visas related to project work in India. "I know no person who has the authority to issue such visas."
On May 20, a Delhi court directed the CBI to give a three-day prior notice to the Congress MP, if the need to arrest him in connection with the case arise.
The case is related to an alleged bribe of Rs 50 lakh paid for clearing visas of 263 Chinese nationals working at Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd in Punjab.
The incident reportedly took place in 2011 when Karti's father was the Union Home minister in the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU