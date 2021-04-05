India completes arch of world's highest railway bridge in Jammu and Kashmir

-
-
The Indian Railways today achieved a major milestone by completing the arch of the Chenab Bridge — the world's highest railway bridge.
The 5.6-metre steel arch is part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link project (USBRL) and a key segment of the 111-km-long stretch from Katra to Banihal in Jammu and Kashmir.
The last piece of metal was fitted at the highest point today, joining two arms of the arch that stretched towards each other from both banks of the river. The arch now looms over the Chenab that flows some 359 metres below.
Now that the arch is complete, the stay cables will be removed, the concrete in the arch rib will be filled, the steel trestle will be erected and after the viaduct has been launched, the railway track will be laid.
