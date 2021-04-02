India contributes $300,000 to UN Women to support gender equality

-
India has contributed USD 300,000 to the United Nations agency for gender equality and women empowerment, a contribution lauded by the UN entity.
India made the contribution to UN Women, the world organisation's entity for gender equality and women's empowerment.
"#India contributes USD 300,000 to @UN_Women for 2021, India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti tweeted on Thursday.
He said India reaffirms its support for gender equality and women empowerment, describing UN Women as a valued partner in our progress from women's development to #women-led development.
Assistant-Secretary-General and Deputy Executive Director of UN Women Anita Bhatia thanked India for the contribution and its support to UN Women and said in a tweet that Women-led development envisions women as agents of change driving measurable impact in the lives of women & girls.
