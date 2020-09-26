India, Denmark sign MoU on Intellectual Property cooperation

-
To further the objectives of National IPR Policy and become a major player in global innovation, India on Saturday entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Denmark in the field of Intellectual Property (IP) Cooperation.
The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) signed the MoU with the Danish Patent and Trademark Office.
Earlier, the Union cabinet had given the approval for signing the MoU with Denmark in the field of IP Cooperation.
"The two sides will draw up Biennial Work Plan to implement the MoU which will include the detailed planning for carrying out of the co-operation activities, including the scope of action," an official communique said.
"This MoU will go a long way in fostering the cooperation between India and Denmark, and provide opportunities to both countries to learn from the experience of each other, especially in terms of best practices followed in the other country. It will be a landmark step forward in India's journey towards becoming a major player in global innovation and further the objectives of National IPR Policy, 2016," it added.
