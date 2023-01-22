JUST IN
Business Standard

India eyes economic, military ties with Egypt during El-Sisi's visit

The Egypt President being chief guest at the Republic Day parade portends a beneficial partnership

Aditi Phadnis 

Egypt President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi
Egypt President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi

Egypt President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi is going to be chief guest at India’s Republic Day parade. He will arrive on January 24 amid discussions about the feasibility of a revival of the New Delhi-Cairo axis, the consolidation of West Asia, and the creation of a third pole in international politics. Of course, diplomatic, economic, and military ties are expected to continue to grow.

First Published: Sun, January 22 2023. 21:49 IST

