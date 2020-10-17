India gained more than a decade of life expectancy since 1990: Lancet

-
ALSO READ
Pollution, hypertension among top 5 risk factors for death in India in 2019
Doctors studying why obesity may be related to serious Covid-19
Lancet study finds no benefit for hydroxychloroquine in Covid-19 patients
Contact tracing won't curb Covid-19 spread if testing is too slow: Lancet
Chinese Covid-19 vaccine candidate shows promise in human trial: Study
-
India has gained more than a decade of life expectancy since 1990, but there are wide inequalities between states, according to a new study which assessed more than 286 causes of death and 369 diseases and injuries in more than 200 countries and territories across the world.
The study, published in the Lancet journal, noted that life expectancy in India has risen from 59.6 years in 1990 to 70.8 years in 2019, ranging from 77.3 years in Kerala to 66.9 years in Uttar Pradesh.
However, the researchers, including Srinivas Goli from the Indian Institute of Public Health Gandhinagar, said the increase in “healthy life expectancy” in India has not been as dramatic as the growth of life expectancy since “people are living more years with illness and disability”.
According to the international team of scientists, the current global crisis of chronic diseases and failure of public health to stem the rise in highly preventable risk factors such as high blood pressure, tobacco use and air pollution have left populations vulnerable to acute health emergencies such as Covid-19.
“The main improvement we see in almost every country, including in India, is a decline in infectious diseases and more rise in chronic diseases,” study co-author Ali Mokdad from the University of Washington in the US told PTI.
“In India maternal mortality used to be very high, but now it is coming down. Cardiovascular diseases used to be number five, and now it is number one, and cancer rates are increasing,” Mokdad, Professor of Global Health at the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), said.
While many parts of the world have also controlled infectious diseases through immunisation and better medical care, he said some countries still struggle to manage these epidemics.
“The interaction of Covid-19 with the continued global rise in chronic illness and related risk factors, including obesity, high blood sugar, and outdoor air pollution, over the past 30 years has created a perfect storm, fuelling Covid-19 deaths,” the scientists noted in a statement.
In the South Asia region, they said non-communicable diseases (NCDs) now contribute to more than half of the years lost due to ill-health, disability or early death, which was dominated by infectious, maternal, neonatal, and nutritional diseases 30 years ago.
Citing an example, the researchers said 58 per cent of the disease burden in India is now due to non-communicable diseases, up from 29 per cent in 1990, while premature deaths due to NCDs have more than doubled from 22 to 50 per cent.
The study found that the largest contributors to increasing health loss in India over the last 30 years were NCDs like ischaemic heart disease, COPD, diabetes, stroke, and a group of musculoskeletal disorders.
In 2019, the research noted that the top five risk factors for death in India were air pollution (contributing to an estimated 1.67 million deaths), high blood pressure (1.47 million), tobacco use (1.23 million), poor diet (1.18 million), and high blood sugar (1.12 million).
The scientists said several of the risk factors and NCDs highlighted by the study, including obesity and diabetes are associated with increased risk of serious illness and death from Covid-19.
They cautioned that urgent action is needed to address the synergistic epidemic of chronic diseases, social inequalities, and Covid-19, referring to the interaction of several epidemics that exacerbate the disease burden in populations who are already burdened.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU