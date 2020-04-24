India gears up for patient trials on 20 different drugs for Covid-19

In the search for a potential line of treatment for Covid-19, is lining up patient trials on about 20 different drugs, which include patented anti-virals like favipiravir. Local pharma units have already started work on developing patented drugs here, and some have already approached the country's drug regulator for approvals.

Apart from anti-virals, drugs like Sepsivac (used for blood poisoning or sepsis), interferon alpha 2b (a biologic) will soon be used in patient trials. A government official noted that different drugs are being considered, including anti-virals.

The key drug in focus was a broad spectrum anti-viral remedesivir innovated by US based pharma major Gilead initially for Ebola. It was found to be useful against coronaviruses like SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome) and MERS (Middle East respiratory syndrome). According to some recent studies, the drug had shown promising results in initial trials. However, latest updates from an inadvertently released study on the World Health Organisation website, the drug failed in final trials in China.





Gilead, however, has contested the same. In a statement, the company said, "We believe the post included inappropriate characterizations of the study. The study was terminated early due to low enrollment and, as a result, it was underpowered to enable statistically meaningful conclusions. As such, the study results are inconclusive, though trends in the data suggest a potential benefit for remdesivir, particularly among patients treated early in disease."

While this debate continues on remedesivir, several Indian drug makers have started working on developing the drug here. Industry sources on Friday indicated that patient trials on remedesivir may be on hold until some clarity emerges. But work the other drugs will begin soon.

Another anti-viral drug, that is sold in Japan under the brand name Avigan to treat influenza, is also showing promise. Fujifilm Toyama Chemical Co has, in fact, started a phase 3 trial in Japan to test the drug's efficacy against COVID19. Even the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has completed synthesis of the anti-retroviral drug favipiravir and handed it over to a private company that has approached the Drug Controller General of (DCGI) for approvals.

While Gilead has a patent till 2035 for remedesivir (and it has a patent registration in India), the primary patent protecting favipiravir has expired in 2019. "There are some supplementary patents that now protect the drug in But, the government is actively using it on patients," said an industry source.

Meanwhile, Mumbai's Pharmaceuticals has approached the DCGI for approvals, the company acknowledged. It would now test the drug on around 100-150 patients in a phase 3 trial. This should roughly take around one month or so as the drug-course is for 14-days.

If the results are satisfactory, then the drug can be recommended as a line of therapy and included in the Indian Council of Medical Research's protocol.

"Making the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) for favipiravir was the challenge.But, finally it has been cracked, and now it can be made in India. Once the trials are over, other companies too can quickly make the drug if the ICMR recommends it as treatment," said another industry source.

Indian drug firms are actively working on developing anti-virals. Major firms like Zydus Cadila, Cipla, Glenmark, Dr Reddy's Laboratories are on the forefront.

has said that it has the capabilities to develop remedesivir if required for patient trials. Similarly, is learnt to be working on both remedesivir and favipiravir. A spokesperson said that they were unable to share a comment at the moment, but would update in case of any development.

Government sources indicated that India is now keen to try these drugs on Indian patients. "For this, it is important that the drugs are locally available and not imported. At the moment even Gilead is not making remedesivir commercially," said a senior government official. For COVID19, it is now a race against time, he added.

The government can always invoke the Indian Patents Act and allow local manufacturing under compulsory license for patented drugs.

Pharma industry sources highlighted that companies can procure a patented drug in small quantities for research purposes. In the face of a medical emergency like the current pandemic, these drugs can be manufactured by the drug makers under a license from the innovator too.

Once local manufacturing starts, the clinicians are likely to administer the drug to COVID19 patients under compassionate use program. A compassionate use program is one where a drug is administered to a patient for a disease for which it has not yet been approved for treatment of that particular disease.

Drugs like Sepsivac would be tested on over 500 patients to see if it boosts the immunity against the virus. Meanwhile, Zydus has indicated that it is willing to start trials for Interferon alpha 2b that is expected to block the virus from replicating. The company already commercially makes it under brand Pegihep.