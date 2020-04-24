Coronavirus outbreak: E-grocery market may boom after lockdown lifts

Online commerce companies and firms providing supporting infrastructure, including logistics and delivery, are expecting huge pent up demand after the Covid-19 lockdown is lifted.

They are also expecting huge changes in consumer behaviour even after the coronavirus situation stabilises, favouring e-commerce businesses. “There’s a lot of pent up demand and it will resurface immediately after May 3, assuming the lockdown ends then. That demand will take 2-3 months to clear out of the system,” said Sahil Barua, co-founder of logistics start-up Delhivery. ...