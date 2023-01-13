Kanjhawala case: Delhi Police suspends 11 cops on duty in PCRs, at pickets

-
ALSO READ
Delhi's Kanjhawala horror: What we know so far in the hit-and-run case
Home Ministry seeks report from Delhi Police on Kanjhawala incident
AAP MLAs to meet Delhi Commissioner today over Kanjhawala incident
Culprits should be punished severely: Kejriwal on Kanjhawala woman's death
Rs 10 lakh compensation for Kanjhawala victim's family, announces Delhi CM
-
Delhi Police on Friday suspended 11 of its personnel who were on PCR and picket duty on the route at which a 20-year-old woman was killed after being dragged under a car from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala, officials said.
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had on Thursday directed Delhi Police to suspend all its personnel deployed on the route following a report into the accident submitted by an inquiry committee headed by Special Commissioner Shalini Singh.
"As approved by the competent authority, a total of 11 policemen of Rohini district deployed on the route at PCRs and pickets have been suspended in view of the Sultanpuri incident," a senior police officer said.
Anjali Singh was killed in the early hours of the New Year after her scooter was hit by a car which dragged her for 12 kms.
Police have arrested seven people in connection with the accident.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, January 13 2023. 15:51 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU