Lymphatic filariasis not neglected disease for India, says Mandaviya
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Kanjhawala case: Delhi Police suspends 11 cops on duty in PCRs, at pickets

Police have arrested seven people in connection with the accident

Topics
Delhi Police | road accident | Murder

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi Police
"As approved by the competent authority, a total of 11 policemen of Rohini district deployed on the route at PCRs and pickets have been suspended in view of the Sultanpuri incident," a senior police officer said

Delhi Police on Friday suspended 11 of its personnel who were on PCR and picket duty on the route at which a 20-year-old woman was killed after being dragged under a car from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala, officials said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had on Thursday directed Delhi Police to suspend all its personnel deployed on the route following a report into the accident submitted by an inquiry committee headed by Special Commissioner Shalini Singh.

"As approved by the competent authority, a total of 11 policemen of Rohini district deployed on the route at PCRs and pickets have been suspended in view of the Sultanpuri incident," a senior police officer said.

Anjali Singh was killed in the early hours of the New Year after her scooter was hit by a car which dragged her for 12 kms.

Police have arrested seven people in connection with the accident.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, January 13 2023. 15:51 IST

