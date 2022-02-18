India has pride to put knowledge above all, says Kiren Rijiju

-
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi should apologise for remarks against judiciary, EC: Rijiju
Kiren Rijiju launches online course on the Constitution of India
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju hits out at Congress on India-China border issue
Rahul Gandhi thinks he is the king of India: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju
Some people prefer to glorify English speakers: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju
-
Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday termed education as the cornerstone in the foundation of nation-building and said that India has the pride to place knowledge above all.
Attending the eighth convocation of North East Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST) here, the minister asked the students to harmonise the traditional learning in philosophy, law and medicine with the modern Indian learning ecosystem.
NERIST is a deemed-to-be university under the Union ministry of education.
The National Education Policy 2020 "has a holistic vision of transforming the way children and youth will be educated and making learning a part of personal development while also serving the need of society, Rijiju said.
It will help develop new integrated courses that will aid in securing diverse career options in various fields and also emphasised the need for moral education and awareness of Indian culture, he added.
Rijiju said that as per the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a student coming out of the new education policy would have a higher degree of self-confidence and be better equipped to meet the challenges of the future.
Science and technology are duly recognised as the vehicle to take India into the front ranks of the nations of the world. There is a need to build a large pool of scientific and technical manpower to aid our progress," he said.
He exuded confidence that apart from making the graduates employable, NERIST could encourage its students to go for start-ups by generating alumni and corporate sector support.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU