India in talks with Johnson & Johnson for single-dose Covid-19 vaccine

NITI Aayog member (Health) Dr VK Paul on Friday confirmed that India is in talks with US pharma giant Johnson & Johnson for their single-dose COVID-19 vaccine named Janssen.

Speaking exclusively to ANI, Dr Paul said, "We are in talks with Johnson & Johnson regarding their single-dose vaccine."

He said that "as per the plan, this vaccine will also be produced in Hyderabad's Bio E."

Johnson & Johnson said late on Thursday that its COVID-19 vaccine showed strong promise against the Delta variant and other emerging strains and also provided durable protection against the infection more broadly. The healthcare company in a statement said that its vaccine was 85 per cent effective and could also help prevent hospitalisation and death.

Presently, in India Delta plus has been reported in 12 states. This variant is a sub-lineage of delta variant and has been declared as 'Variant of Concern' by the government.

According to Dr Paul, India reported 56 Delta plus cases in 12 states as per data of the day before yesterday.

Appreciating the Janssen vaccine, he said, "It is a good single dose vaccine. Single doses can be used to complete the full course. We are working interactively with the company and hope to find a way soon.

