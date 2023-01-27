JUST IN
India records 99 new Covid-19 cases, active count declines to 1,896
6 trains running late in northern region due to fog, low visibility
NC leader Omar Abdullah joins Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra from Banihal
EU ministers discuss challenges of migration from third countries
India signs pact with S Africa to bring 12 more cheetahs in February
PM Modi extends birthday greetings to Meghalaya's CM Conrad Sangma
Kerala CM accuses Sangh Parivar of treating minorities as 'enemies'
Top BJP leaders meet to finalise candidates for Tripura assembly polls
PM to interact with students, teachers, parents in 'Pariksha Par Charcha'
Alcohol sales in India rose to a four-year high in 2022, says report
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
India records 99 new Covid-19 cases, active count declines to 1,896
icon-arrow-left
Delhi's air quality dips to 'poor' category, likely to deteriorate further
Business Standard

India issues notice to Pakistan seeking modification to Indus Waters Treaty

The treaty sets out a mechanism for cooperation and information exchange between the two countries regarding use of waters of a number of rivers

Topics
Indus Waters Treaty | India Pakistan relations | Pakistan

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

How India can leverage the Indus water treaty
Representative Image

India has issued a notice to Pakistan for modification of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) of September 1960 following Islamabad's "intransigence" on its implementation, government sources said on Friday.

The notice was sent on January 25 through respective commissioners for Indus waters, they said.

The sources said India has always been a steadfast supporter and a responsible partner in implementing the IWT in letter and spirit.

"However, Pakistan's actions have adversely impinged on the provisions of IWT and their implementation, and forced India to issue an appropriate notice for modification of the pact," said a source.

India and Pakistan signed the treaty in 1960 after nine years of negotiations, with the World Bank being a signatory of the pact.

The treaty sets out a mechanism for cooperation and information exchange between the two countries regarding use of waters of a number of rivers.

In 2015, Pakistan requested for appointment of a neutral expert to examine its technical objections to India's Kishenganga and Ratle Hydro Electric Projects (HEPs).

In 2016, Pakistan unilaterally retracted this request and proposed that a Court of Arbitration adjudicate on its objections, the sources said.

'They said this unilateral action by Pakistan is in contravention of the graded mechanism of dispute settlement envisaged by Article IX of the IWT.

Accordingly, India made a separate request for the matter to be referred to a neutral expert.

"The initiation of two simultaneous processes on the same questions and the potential of their inconsistent or contradictory outcomes creates an unprecedented and legally untenable situation, which risks endangering the IWT itself," the source said.

"The World Bank acknowledged this itself in 2016, and took a decision to 'pause' the initiation of two parallel processes and request India and Pakistan to seek an amicable way out," it said.

The sources said that despite repeated efforts by India to find a mutually agreeable way forward, Pakistan refused to discuss the issue during the five meetings of the Permanent Indus Commission from 2017 to 2022

At Pakistan's continuing insistence, the World Bank has recently initiated actions on both the neutral expert and Court of Arbitration processes, they said.

The sources added that such parallel consideration of the same issues is not covered under any provision of IWT.

"Faced with such violation of IWT provisions, India has been compelled to issue notice of modification," the source cited above said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Indus Waters Treaty

First Published: Fri, January 27 2023. 11:40 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU