India joins global alliance to support vaccine supply, immunisation

The United Kingdom on Thursday organised the Global Summit 2020, helping secure $7.4 billion in funding to support global supply and immunisation.

The virtual event saw representatives of more than 50 countries - business leaders, UN agencies, civil society, government ministers, Heads of State and country leaders, including Prime Minister Modi - pledge their support to Gavi, the Alliance, in its commitment to help save up to 8 million lives over the next five years, as per an official release.

Gavi's routine immunisation efforts, including during the course of the coronavirus pandemic, help stop the spread of infectious diseases and the resurgence of other epidemics. If a safe and effective coronavirus vaccine is developed, it will also have a role in its delivery around the world. Global access will ensure collective international recovery, the release added.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: "I hope this summit will be the moment when the world comes together to unite humanity in the fight against the disease. I urge you to join us to fortify this lifesaving alliance and inaugurate a new era of global health co-operation, which I believe is now the most essential shared endeavour of our lifetimes."





Jan Thompson, Acting High Commissioner to India, said: "I was pleased to see such a strong endorsement from Prime Minister Modi at today's Summit and to hear his message about the importance of global solidarity. As he said, India's capacity to produce vaccines at low cost and research expertise will play a very important role.

The UK is Gavi's leading donor and already playing a major role in the international response to Coronavirus. I'm delighted to see the continuing and excellent UK- collaboration as a force for good against Covid-19 - from vaccine development to keeping essential medical supply routes open."

In a video message to Global Vaccine Summit, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that "Today, we celebrate the lifesaving miracle of vaccination. The most important public health intervention in history. Saving tens of millions of lives each year. Eradicating diseases like smallpox. Preventing diseases like measles, rubella and tetanus. But we also meet at an uncertain time. Covid-19 is the greatest public health crisis of our generation."