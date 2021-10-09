India logs 19,740 new Covid-19 cases, 23,070 recoveries in last 24 hours

-
-
India logged 19,740 new COVID-19 cases and 23,070 recoveries in the last 24 hours, reports the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.
With this, the country's active caseload now stands at 2,36,643, which is the lowest in 206 days.
The recovery rate is currently at 97.98 per cent, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic.
So far, 93.99 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
