India moves two spots up to rank 8th in climate change performance index

India has also been ranked amongst top 5 countries in the world and the best among the G20 countries, based on its Climate Change performance

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Indian flag, tricolour, tiranga

India is now ranked eighth, after jumping up two spots, as per the Climate Change Performance Index (CCPI, 2023) published by German Watch, New Climate Institute and Climate Action Network International based in Germany.

The latest report of CCPI, released at COP27 on Tuesday, shows Denmark, Sweden, Chile and Morocco as the only four small countries that were ranked above India. The first, second and third ranks were not awarded to any country. In effect therefore, India's rank is the best amongst all large economies, an official statement said.

India has also been ranked amongst top 5 countries in the world and the best among the G20 countries, based on its Climate Change performance.

The CCPI aims to enhance transparency in international climate politics and enables comparison of climate protection efforts and progress made by individual countries.

Published annually since 2005, the Climate Change Performance Index (CCPI) is an independent monitoring tool for tracking the climate protection performance of 59 countries and the EU. Every year, the CCPI sets off important public and political debates within the countries assessed. The climate protection performance of these 59 countries, which together account for 92 per cent of global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, is assessed in four categories: GHG emissions (40 per cent of overall score), Renewable Energy (20 per cent of overall score), energy use (20 per cent of overall score) and climate policy (20 per cent of overall score).

First Published: Tue, November 22 2022. 22:28 IST

