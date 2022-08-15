JUST IN
'Azadi Gaurav Yatra' of Chhattisgarh Congress to culminate on I-Day
JP Nadda extends Independence Day wishes, pays tribute to freedom fighters
Arrested in question paper leak case, Uttarakhand BJP expels Hakam Singh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hoists national flag at his residence
Roof of Panoli Ayappa temple collapses due to heavy rain in Kerala's Kannur
Independence Day: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde hoists national flag
J&K: 156 cops get gallantry medals, five receive meritorious services medal
IAF's woman pilot Deepika Misra conferred with Vayu Sena medal by President
Service of Army dog 'Axel', who helped kill terrorist in J&K, recognised
12-year-old killed, 15 injured in bomb blast in Indore's Berchha
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
'Azadi Gaurav Yatra' of Chhattisgarh Congress to culminate on I-Day
Business Standard

Delhi LG to dedicate 16 parks renamed in honour of unsung heroes on I-Day

Sixteen parks in Delhi bearing the names of several unsung heroes of the freedom struggle are slated to be dedicated by Lt Governor VK Saxena on the 76th Independence Day

Topics
Independence Day | Freedom fighters | Delhi

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

VK Saxena
VK Saxena

Sixteen parks in Delhi bearing the names of several unsung heroes of the freedom struggle are slated to be dedicated by Lt Governor V K Saxena on the 76th Independence Day.

At an event to be held on Monday as part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', Saxena will unveil a plaque of 'Lala Hardayal Park' at Jasola and symbolically dedicate the remaining parks located across the city, officials said.

'Lala Hardayal Park' was earlier known as "District Park, Jasola", they said.

A list of 16 parks had been sent by the DDA to the Delhi government a few months ago for naming them after freedom fighters like Lala Hardayal, Colonel Gurbaksh Singh Dhillon, General Shah Nawaz Khan, Gobind Behari Lal, Colonel Prem Sahgal and Basanta Kumar Biswas among others, officials had said.

These parks were to be named after unsung freedom fighters from Delhi as a mark of respect and recognition to their sacrifices, they had said.

DDA officials on Sunday said, District Park, R-Block, Greater Kailash-I has been named as Asaf Ali Park"; District Park, Sector-B, Vasant Kunj as Avadh Behari Park; District Park at Jasola as Lala Hardayal Park"; District Park, Lok Vihar, Pitampura as Colonel Gurbaksh Singh Dhillon Park"; and District Park, Sector-11, Dwarka as Swami Shraddhanand Park, among others.

A short film on these 16 parks is also scheduled to be screened at the venue.

All seven Lok Saba MPs, including Union minister Meenakshi Lekhi, are also slated to take part in the event, officials said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Independence Day

First Published: Mon, August 15 2022. 09:37 IST

`
.