Delhi LG to dedicate 16 parks renamed in honour of unsung heroes on I-Day

Sixteen parks in Delhi bearing the names of several unsung heroes of the freedom struggle are slated to be dedicated by Lt Governor V K Saxena on the 76th Independence Day.
At an event to be held on Monday as part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', Saxena will unveil a plaque of 'Lala Hardayal Park' at Jasola and symbolically dedicate the remaining parks located across the city, officials said.
'Lala Hardayal Park' was earlier known as "District Park, Jasola", they said.
A list of 16 parks had been sent by the DDA to the Delhi government a few months ago for naming them after freedom fighters like Lala Hardayal, Colonel Gurbaksh Singh Dhillon, General Shah Nawaz Khan, Gobind Behari Lal, Colonel Prem Sahgal and Basanta Kumar Biswas among others, officials had said.
These parks were to be named after unsung freedom fighters from Delhi as a mark of respect and recognition to their sacrifices, they had said.
DDA officials on Sunday said, District Park, R-Block, Greater Kailash-I has been named as Asaf Ali Park"; District Park, Sector-B, Vasant Kunj as Avadh Behari Park; District Park at Jasola as Lala Hardayal Park"; District Park, Lok Vihar, Pitampura as Colonel Gurbaksh Singh Dhillon Park"; and District Park, Sector-11, Dwarka as Swami Shraddhanand Park, among others.
A short film on these 16 parks is also scheduled to be screened at the venue.
All seven Lok Saba MPs, including Union minister Meenakshi Lekhi, are also slated to take part in the event, officials said.
First Published: Mon, August 15 2022. 09:37 IST