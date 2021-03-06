India, Nigeria resolve to step up cooperation in combating terrorism

-
India and Nigeria on Friday vowed to enhance cooperation against all forms of terrorism, reaffirming their firm belief that there can be no justification for the menace, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.
At the invitation of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, his Nigerian counterpart Major General (retd.) Babagana Monguno visited New Delhi for the First Strategic and Counter-Terrorism Dialogue between India and Nigeria at the level of NSA from March 4 to 5.
Within the framework of the close and strategic partnership between India and Nigeria, the national security advisors held in-depth discussions on the threats and challenges faced by democratic societies from terrorism, extremism, radicalisation including through cyberspace, as well as from international crime, arms and drug smuggling and piracy, the MEA said in a statement.
The two sides identified specific areas of cooperation to enhance their fight against all forms of terrorism, reaffirming their firm belief that there can be no justification for terrorism in any form or manifestation, it said.
They also agreed to enhance their cooperation in the international arena and maintain regular contact in this area, it said.
During his visit, Monguno also called on External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.
