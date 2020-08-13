JUST IN
Ravi Shankar Prasad visits Covid hospital in Patna, reviews facilities
Business Standard

India-Nigeria signed MoU on space cooperation: MoS for External Affairs

India and Nigeria on Thursday signed an agreement on space cooperation, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Calling Nigeria India's close friend and largest trading partner in Africa, Muraleedharan said the MoU is another milestone in the relations of the two countries.

"Glad to join minister @Dr_OgbonnayaOnu in the signing ceremony of India-Nigeria MoU on space cooperation. Nigeria is our close friend and largest trading partner in Africa. This MoU is another milestone in India-Nigeria relations," he said in a tweet.

First Published: Thu, August 13 2020. 19:47 IST

