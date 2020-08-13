India-Nigeria signed MoU on space cooperation: MoS for External Affairs

India and Nigeria on Thursday signed an agreement on cooperation, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said.

Calling Nigeria India's close friend and largest trading partner in Africa, Muraleedharan said the MoU is another milestone in the relations of the two countries.

"Glad to join minister @Dr_OgbonnayaOnu in the signing ceremony of MoU on cooperation. Nigeria is our close friend and largest trading partner in Africa. This MoU is another milestone in relations," he said in a tweet.

