India-Nigeria signed MoU on space cooperation: MoS for External Affairs

-
ALSO READ
Need for a new template of globalisation in the post-Covid world: MoS MEA
India, Bangladesh should start trade in services: MoS External Affairs
276 Indians, including 255 in Iran, infected with coronavirus abroad: MEA
International community has understood India's position on CAA, J&K: Govt
Gold smuggling case: BJP launches protests to seek resignation of Kerala CM
-
India and Nigeria on Thursday signed an agreement on space cooperation, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said.
Calling Nigeria India's close friend and largest trading partner in Africa, Muraleedharan said the MoU is another milestone in the relations of the two countries.
"Glad to join minister @Dr_OgbonnayaOnu in the signing ceremony of India-Nigeria MoU on space cooperation. Nigeria is our close friend and largest trading partner in Africa. This MoU is another milestone in India-Nigeria relations," he said in a tweet.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU