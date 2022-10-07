JUST IN
ED attaches Rs 1.54-cr worth assets against Amnesty India under PMLA
Antilia bomb scare case: Delhi HC dismisses ex-Mumbai Police officer's plea
Vehicle registrations: Govt proposes tweaks in Bharat series rules
More flights needed on Darbhanga-Delhi route amid festivities: Bihar govt
Fire breaks out at Noida factory; 15 tenders rushed to the spot, none hurt
India showed environment protection, development possible together: PM Modi
Vande Bharat designed with unavoidable cattle collision in mind: Vaishnaw
India demands nearly $250 million from Pernod for undervaluing imports
Nobel Peace Prize: A look at the peacemakers from Belarus, Russia & Ukraine
Want to change your passport photo online? Check instructions, details
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Human rights of Xinjiang people should be respected and guaranteed: India
EC asks Thackeray to respond to Shinde faction's claim on Sena poll symbol
Business Standard

India objects to US envoy Blome's visit to PoK, raises issue: MEA

India on Friday raised objection to US ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome's recent visit to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK)

Topics
Ministry of External Affairs | Pakistan occupied kasmir | PoK

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Arindam Bagchi
MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi | Photo: ANI

India on Friday raised objection to US ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome's recent visit to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Friday said that India has raised the issue with the US and the same has been conveyed to them. "We have objections regarding the visit and the meetings in PoK by the US ambassador and we have conveyed the same."

This was the second visit by a US official to PoK.

Blome referred PoK as "Azad Jammu and Kashmir", which is against to the Indian stand as the region was forcibly occupied by Pakistan in 1947.

The ambassador visited PoK on Monday to participate in a sapling planting event at a university and to lay a wreath in memory of the 2005 earthquake victims.

He also visited other landmarks in Muzaffarabad and referred PoK as "Azad Jammu and Kashmir".

The US embassy in Islamabad, following the Blome's visit, has shared a series of tweets during the last three days, detailing minutely the US envoy's itinerary in the disputed region.

The embassy, in a tweet quoting Blome, said: "The Quaid-e-Azam Memorial Dak Bungalow symbolizes the cultural and historical richness of Pakistan and was famously visited by Jinnah in 1944. I'm honored to visit during my first trip to AJK."

The US made it a point to highlight how it has been helping Pakistan in a holistic manner, restoring Pakistani heritages and cultural sites, to providing significant humanitarian relief supplies during the 2005 earthquake to lately providing "over $66 million in cash, food, and health assistance" as devastating floods ravage Pakistan.

--IANS

miz/shs

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Ministry of External Affairs

First Published: Fri, October 07 2022. 19:57 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU