JUST IN
India showed environment protection, development possible together: PM Modi
Vande Bharat designed with unavoidable cattle collision in mind: Vaishnaw
India demands nearly $250 million from Pernod for undervaluing imports
Nobel Peace Prize: A look at the peacemakers from Belarus, Russia & Ukraine
Want to change your passport photo online? Check instructions, details
Amit Shah on 3-day Assam visit, to check flood regions, address BJP workers
President Murmu likely to visit Tripura for two days from October 13
Adani announces Rs 65,000 cr investment in Rajasthan over next 5-7 yrs
Delhi Police arrests two, including juvenile, tasked to kill Salman Khan
CM Ashok Gehlot woos investors; says Rajasthan has friendly govt policies
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Fire breaks out at Noida factory; 15 tenders rushed to the spot, none hurt
Business Standard

More flights needed on Darbhanga-Delhi route amid festivities: Bihar govt

The Nitish Kumar government in Bihar on Friday said more flights were needed on the Darbhanga-Delhi route keeping in mind the heavy rush expected during Deepawali-Chhath festivities

Topics
Bihar government | festive season | flights

Press Trust of India  |  Patna 

US eases travel recommendations on India, lowers advisory to level 3

The Nitish Kumar government in Bihar on Friday said more flights were needed on the Darbhanga-Delhi route keeping in mind the heavy rush expected during Deepawali-Chhath festivities.

State minister Sanjay Kumar Jha, a key aide of the Bihar CM, also said that he had communicated the same to Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia whom he met in Delhi recently.

The airport at Darbhanga has been the "most successful" among all the ones set up under the UDAAN scheme. But a person flying from the north Bihar town to the national capital has to cough up the same amount as someone who is flying from Delhi to Dubai, Jha told reporters here.

"This has been because SpiceJet, which has a monopoly on the route, cannot meet the demands. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has grounded 50 per cent of its fleet", the Bihar minister added.

"I have pleaded with Scindia that people must not be made to suffer on this account, especially during the upcoming festive season when heavy footfall is expected. Either SpiceJet should fly more planes or other carriers be permitted on the route", Jha said.

Situated about 150 km from the state capital, Darbhanga airport has been functional for the last couple of years.

Home to about 14 crore people, Bihar has only three functional airports, the other two being at Patna and Gaya.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Bihar government

First Published: Fri, October 07 2022. 18:59 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU