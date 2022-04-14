India of Vivekananda, Aurobindo's dreams nearing realisation: RSS chief

-
ALSO READ
Western view on education driven by business, profit: RSS chief Bhagwat
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat calls on Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will visit Ayodhya between October 19-21
Mohan Bhagwat calls for population policy, says there's 'imbalance'
RSS chief laments lack of control over content shown on OTT platforms
-
India of the dreams of Swami Vivekananda and Maharishi Aurobindo is nearing realisation, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat has said, and insisted for that to happen the country must wield "power that is visible".
Addressing a gathering of saints and seers in Haridwar on Wednesday, Bhagwat hailed them for acting as a bridge between God and the common man.
According to the excerpts of his speech shared by the RSS, Bhagwat said Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh founder K B Hegdewar had assigned its workers the role of the "guard" for protecting the religion.
"India dreamt of by Vivekananda and Maharishi Aurobindo is nearing realisation. People say it may take 20-25 years, but from my experience I feel it will be realised in next 8-10 years. For this, the entire society has to work together.
"We will talk about non-violence but we will carry a stick in our hand. We have no enmity in our mind but world heeds to power. Therefore, we should have power which is visible," Bhagwat told the gathering.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU