VP Naidu pays tributes to Ambedkar, says he was multi-faceted genius

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday paid tributes to B R Ambedkar, the key architect of India's Constitution, on his birth anniversary, saying he was the voice of the socially oppressed and dedicated his life to the uplift of the marginalised sections of society.
Born in Maharashtra in a Dalit family in 1891, Ambedkar was a jurist and economist who played an important role in India's freedom movement.
Ambedkar championed the cause of the Dalit community which faced deep-rooted discrimination. He was also India's first law minister.
"My humble tributes to the architect of the Indian Constitution, Dr BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary today. Babasaheb was a multi-faceted genius a legal luminary, visionary statesman, outstanding constitutional expert, brilliant parliamentarian & social reformer," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu.
"He (Ambedkar) was the voice of the socially oppressed and dedicated his life to the upliftment of the marginalised sections of society. His iconic life and noble thoughts continue to guide the nation," Naidu said.
The vice president also greeted people on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti.
"One of the most illustrious spiritual gurus of ancient India, Bhagwan Mahavir epitomised the virtues of truth, compassion and non-violence," he said.
Through his teachings and austere lifestyle, he inspired the people to be merciful and lead a moral and principled life, Naidu said.
"Let us remember the life and words of Mahavir Swami and commit ourselves to building a peaceful, harmonious and just society," the vice president said.
He also greeted people on the occasion of Baisakhi, Puthandu, Vaisakhadi, Bohag Bihu, Naba Barsha, Vishu and Odia New Year.
"Traditionally associated with the harvest season, these festivals celebrate the vitality and abundance of nature. They represent the richness and the diversity of Indian culture and are a true reflection of our civilisational values of harmonious coexistence with nature and all living things," Naidu said.
"May these festivals bring peace, prosperity and happiness in our lives," he said.
