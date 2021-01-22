India plans to supply coronavirus vaccine to six countries, says MEA

-
ALSO READ
India to start Covid-19 vaccine exports on Wednesday, says report
MEA to support govt panel to facilitate firms interested in Covid vaccine
No request received from Pakistan for coronavirus vaccines: MEA
India to dispatch 'Covishield' vaccine to Myanmar, Seychelles, Mauritius
India starts Covid vaccine exports to neighbours, but Pakistan opts out
-
India is undertaking contractual supplies of coronavirus vaccines to Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil, Morocco, Bangladesh and Myanmar, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday.
MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said that India has so far sent consignments of coronavirus vaccines under grant assistance to Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Bangladesh, Myanmar and Seychelles.
Asked whether India is sending the vaccines to Pakistan, he said he was not aware of any such request.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU