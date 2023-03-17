JUST IN
Business Standard

India Post, Shiprocket partner to boost e-commerce delivery services

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between India Post, Shiprocket and Pickrr at Dak Bhawan here

Topics
India Post | e-commerce industry | doorstep delivery

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

India Post Payments Bank

State-owned India Post has partnered with logistics aggregator Shiprocket to enhance its last-mile delivery services for various e-commerce products, an official statement said on Friday.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between India Post, Shiprocket and Pickrr at Dak Bhawan here.

Under the collaboration, India Post has ensured IT integration with IT systems of Shiprocket. This integration has been done through various application programming interface (API) for tariff, booking, label generation, pickup and track & trace systems.

First Published: Fri, March 17 2023. 23:29 IST

