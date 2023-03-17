JUST IN
13,525 vacancies in Delhi Police, 14% of total strength, says Parl Panel
Maruti Suzuki launches Brezza CNG priced up to Rs 12.05 lakh
RBI imposes Rs 500,000 fine on HDFC for non-compliance of provisions by NHB
President Droupadi Murmu speaks to Nepal counterpart Ram Chandra Paudel
Around 24 cr cattle, buffaloes covered under FMD vaccination drive
Maha govt gives family pension to employees in case of death in service
J&K announces Rs 129 cr to reduce fodder deficit, boost livestock sector
Over 857,000 people encroaching 5,404 sq km of land, says Assam govt
SC agrees to hear woman's plea claiming discrimination under Shariat law
Covid could settle down this year, may pose similar threat to flu: WHO
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
13,525 vacancies in Delhi Police, 14% of total strength, says Parl Panel
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Medicines should be sold under supervision of pharmacists in medical stores

DCGI Dr Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi sought strict implementation of section 42 (a) of the Pharmacy Act 1947 and Rules 65 of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act 1945 in retail pharmacies

Topics
Drug Controller General of India | medicine | pharmacy

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

medicines, pharmacy, pharma industry
Representative Image

India's drug regulator DCGI has written to drug controllers of all states and Union territories and the Pharmacy Council of India asking them to ensure that pharmacists are physically present in retail medical stores and that medicines are sold under their direct supervision.

In a letter, Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) Dr Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi sought strict implementation of section 42 (a) of the Pharmacy Act 1947 and Rules 65 of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act 1945 in retail pharmacies.

Ensure that pharmacists are physically present in the retail pharmacies/medical stores, and that medicines are sold/dispensed under their direct supervision. Ensure that no prescription medicine is sold/dispensed from the retail medicines shop without a proper and valid prescription," the DCGI said in the letter sent on March 9.

The drug regulator referred to a letter from Suresh Khanna, National General Secretary, IPA, Mumbai which highlighted issues pertaining to implementation of Section 42(a) of the Pharmacy Act 1947 and Rules 65 of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act 1945 in retail pharmacies.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Drug Controller General of India

First Published: Fri, March 17 2023. 22:31 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU