Medicines should be sold under supervision of pharmacists in medical stores

India's drug regulator DCGI has written to drug controllers of all states and Union territories and the Council of India asking them to ensure that pharmacists are physically present in retail medical stores and that medicines are sold under their direct supervision.

In a letter, Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) Dr Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi sought strict implementation of section 42 (a) of the Act 1947 and Rules 65 of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act 1945 in retail pharmacies.

Ensure that pharmacists are physically present in the retail pharmacies/medical stores, and that medicines are sold/dispensed under their direct supervision. Ensure that no prescription is sold/dispensed from the retail medicines shop without a proper and valid prescription," the DCGI said in the letter sent on March 9.

The drug regulator referred to a letter from Suresh Khanna, National General Secretary, IPA, Mumbai which highlighted issues pertaining to implementation of Section 42(a) of the Act 1947 and Rules 65 of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act 1945 in retail pharmacies.

