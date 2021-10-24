India preparing digital land records in villages with drones, says PM Modi

Prime Minister on Sunday said that the new drone policy in the country is already showing great results and highlighted that India is one of the first countries in the world, which is preparing digital records of land in its villages with the help of

Addressing the monthly radio programme Mann ki Baat today, PM Modi said, "One of the things that is capturing people's imagination is the usage of in India. Youngsters and the world of start-ups are very interested in this subject."

"The drone sector was filled with too many restrictions and regulations. This has changed in recent times. The new drone policy is already showing great results," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said, "On August 25 this year, the country came up with a new Drone Policy. This policy has been made according to the present and future possibilities related to Drone. In this, you will no longer have to get involved in filling up many forms, nor will you have to pay high fees as before."

In his address, the Prime Minister said that Nano-urea was sprayed in fields through in Bhavnagar, Gujarat. "Drones are also playing their role in COVID vaccine campaign. We saw this in Manipur, where vaccines were delivered via a drone to an island. Telangana also did trials for vaccine delivery by drone," said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister said, "India is one of the first countries in the world, which is preparing digital records of land in its villages with the help of drones. India is working extensively on using drones for transportation."

"Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister's monthly radio address, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month however, this time the programme will be broadcast on the second last Sunday of the month.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)