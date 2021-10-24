India preparing digital land records in villages with drones, says PM Modi

-
ALSO READ
Govt grants ICMR conditional permission to use drones for vaccine delivery
JLR drives in new Land Rover Discovery in India priced Rs 88 lakh onwards
Cabinet reshuffle: Full list of Modi govt ministers, and their portfolios
Protest in Bihar town shows what happens to people when land isn't surveyed
India's Skylark Drones raises $3 mn to fuel international expansion
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the new drone policy in the country is already showing great results and highlighted that India is one of the first countries in the world, which is preparing digital records of land in its villages with the help of drones.
Addressing the monthly radio programme Mann ki Baat today, PM Modi said, "One of the things that is capturing people's imagination is the usage of drones in India. Youngsters and the world of start-ups are very interested in this subject."
"The drone sector was filled with too many restrictions and regulations. This has changed in recent times. The new drone policy is already showing great results," PM Modi said.
The Prime Minister said, "On August 25 this year, the country came up with a new Drone Policy. This policy has been made according to the present and future possibilities related to Drone. In this, you will no longer have to get involved in filling up many forms, nor will you have to pay high fees as before."
In his address, the Prime Minister said that Nano-urea was sprayed in fields through drones in Bhavnagar, Gujarat. "Drones are also playing their role in COVID vaccine campaign. We saw this in Manipur, where vaccines were delivered via a drone to an island. Telangana also did trials for vaccine delivery by drone," said PM Modi.
The Prime Minister said, "India is one of the first countries in the world, which is preparing digital records of land in its villages with the help of drones. India is working extensively on using drones for transportation."
"Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister's monthly radio address, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month however, this time the programme will be broadcast on the second last Sunday of the month.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU