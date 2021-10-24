Amit Shah to lay foundation stone of developmental works in Jammu today

Union Home Minister will on Sunday participate in several events and lay the foundation stone of various developmental projects in

As per official information, Shah will also inaugurate two phases of a multi-disciplinary research centre and lay the foundation stone of the third phase of the centre at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), today.

The inauguration will also be attended by the Lieutenant Governor of and Kashmir Manoj Sinha and Union Minister of Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh.

On the second day of his three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, the Union Home Minister will also hold a meeting with MPs, MLAs and senior BJP leaders of Jammu and Kashmir in the Jammu district today after inaugurating the developmental projects.

Following the meeting with BJP leaders, Shah is scheduled to visit Digiyana Gurudwara in Jammu to offer prayers.

On the first day of his visit on Saturday, Union Home Minister met families of soldiers and civilians killed this month in a spate of terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir and held a security review meeting in Srinagar, followed by an interactive session with the members of Jammu and Kashmir's youth club. He said that the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir will be restored after the delimitation of constituencies and assembly elections.

