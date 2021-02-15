India records 11,649 new Covid-19 cases, 90 deaths in past 24 hours

India's tally of COVID-19 cases rose to1,09,16,589with11,649new infections being reported in a day, while the daily deaths were recorded below100 for the ninth time this month,according to the Union Health Ministry data updated onMonday.

Thedeath toll increased to1,55,732with 90 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Thenumber of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,06,21,220 which translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.29 per cent,while theCOVID-19casefatality rate stands at 1.43per cent.

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 1.5 lakh.

There are1,39,637active cases of infections in the country whichcomprise 1.28 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7,30 lakhonAugust 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and50 lakh onSeptember 16. It went past60 lakh on September 28,70 lakh onOctober 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29,90 lakh onNovember 20 andsurpassed theone-crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR, 20,67,16,634samples have been tested up toFebruary 14 with4,86,122samples being tested on Sunday.

