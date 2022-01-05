India records 58,097 new Covid case as daily positivity rate at 4.18%

-
ALSO READ
ICC T20 WC, SL vs BAN highlights: Sri Lanka thrash Bangladesh by 5 wickets
T20 WC, WI vs BAN highlights: West Indies virtually knock out Bangladesh
ICC T20 WC SA vs BAN highlights: South Africa outclass Bangladesh by 6 wkts
ICC T20 WC, ENG vs BAN highlights: England outclass Bangladesh by 8 wickets
1971 Bangladesh genocide: The Hague Conference demands Pakistan's apology
-
India has logged 58,097 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, and the daily positivity rate is at 4.18 per cent the Union Health Ministry informed on Wednesday.
The active caseload of COVID cases in the country now stands at 2,14,004.
As per the Ministry, 2,135 cases of the Omicron variant have been detected in India, of which 828 have recovered.
Maharashtra and Delhi are among the worst-hit states with the highest number of recorded Omicron cases at 653 and 464 respectively.
As many as 4,82,551 recoveries and 534 deaths from the virus in the last 24 hours were also reported by the Ministry. While the cumulative recoveries from the virus stand at 3,43,21,803, the total COVID deaths were reported to be 4,82,551.
Further, the Ministry informed that over 147.72 crore COVID vaccine doses have been administered across the nation so far.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU