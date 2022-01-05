Covid-19: After Manipur, Omicron cases detected in Meghalaya

-
ALSO READ
Meghalaya coronavirus update: 541 fresh Covid-19 cases, 8 more fatalities
Law & order in Manipur tremendously improved under BJP rule: HM Shah
Will make effort so that Manipur gets full advantage of FTAs: Goyal
Curfew in Shillong, internet banned in 4 Meghalaya districts amid violence
Voting underway for by-elections in 3 Meghalaya Assembly constituencies
-
After one case in Manipur, five cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 were detected in Meghalaya on Tuesday, health officials said.
Health and Family Welfare Department Director Aman War said that of the five cases of Omicron variant, three people were detected with the new variant of coronavirus in the three localities of Shillong and two at Saiden village in Ri-Bhoi district.
All the five people had recently returned to the state from the other states of India.
A 48-year-old man from Manipur, who had recently visited Tanzania, has tested positive for Omicron last week, becoming the first case of the new Covid-19 variant in the northeast region.
In Meghalaya, a total of 84,881 people have been infected with 32 more people testing positive for the disease on Tuesday, while one more person died, taking the death toll to 1,485.
The hill state has 97 active cases on Tuesday while 83,299 people have recovered from the disease so far.
Meghalaya government on Monday decided to regulate entry of people inthe state from outside and imposed certain other restrictions from January 5, to prevent spread of Omicron. Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Tuesday reviewed the Covid-19 related scenario.
"Keeping in mind the economic activities of the people, the government would come up with some restrictions in the next few days in the state," he told the media later.
--IANS
sc/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU