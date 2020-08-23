JUST IN
90 patients asymptomatic among 97 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in Arunachal
India records 69,239 Covid cases in a day, adds 1 mn infection in 16 days

There are 707,668 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 23.24 per cent of the total caseload

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A healthcare worker wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) collects swab sample in New Delhi.

India's Covid-19 tally sprinted past the 3-million mark, just 16 days after it crossed 2 million, while 2,280,566 people have recuperated in the country so far pushing the recovery rate to 74.90 per cent,according to the Union Health Ministry data.

With a single-day spike of 69,239 infections, the country's Covid-19 caseload mounted to 3,044,940, while the death toll climbed to 56,706 with 912 fatalities being reported in a span of 24-hours,the data updated at 8 am showed.

The Covid-19 case fatality rate has declined to 1.86 per cent.

There are 707,668 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 23.24 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 2 million mark on August 7.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 35,292,220 samples have been tested up to August 22, with 801,147 samples being tested on Saturday.
First Published: Sun, August 23 2020. 11:42 IST

