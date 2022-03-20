India reports 1,761 fresh Covid cases and 127 deaths in last 24 hours

recorded 1,761 fresh Covid infections and 127 deaths in a span of 24 hours, said the Union Health ministry on Sunday morning.

With the number of new deaths, the total count has reached 5,16,479.

Meanwhile, following a continuous downward trend, India's active caseload has further declined to 26,240, constituting 0.06 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

A total of 3,196 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 4,24,65,122. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.74 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 4,31,973 tests were conducted across the country. has so far conducted over 78.26 crore cumulative tests.

The weekly positivity rate in the country currently continues at 0.41 per cent and the daily positivity rate is also reported to be 0.41 per cent.

On the vaccination front, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 181.21 crore as per provisional reports till 7 a.m. on Sunday morning. This has been achieved through 2,13,75,059 sessions.

Over 17 lakh adolescents have been administered with the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine since the beginning of vaccination drive for 12 to 14 age group.

More than 17.04 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories to be administered, according to the health ministry as of Saturday morning.

