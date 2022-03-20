India reports 1,761 fresh Covid cases and 127 deaths in last 24 hours

-
ALSO READ
Covid-recovered at 3-5 times more Omicron reinfection risk: WHO
In Israel, Omicron variant drives confusing policy amid 4th Covid jab
With surge in fresh infections, Pakistan logs 395 new Covid-19 cases
Singapore lifts travel ban imposed on 10 African countries over Omicron
Tamil Nadu issues fresh norms in wake of looming threat from Omicron
-
India recorded 1,761 fresh Covid infections and 127 deaths in a span of 24 hours, said the Union Health ministry on Sunday morning.
With the number of new deaths, the total count has reached 5,16,479.
Meanwhile, following a continuous downward trend, India's active caseload has further declined to 26,240, constituting 0.06 per cent of the country's total positive cases.
A total of 3,196 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 4,24,65,122. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.74 per cent.
Also in the same period, a total of 4,31,973 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 78.26 crore cumulative tests.
The weekly positivity rate in the country currently continues at 0.41 per cent and the daily positivity rate is also reported to be 0.41 per cent.
On the vaccination front, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 181.21 crore as per provisional reports till 7 a.m. on Sunday morning. This has been achieved through 2,13,75,059 sessions.
Over 17 lakh adolescents have been administered with the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine since the beginning of vaccination drive for 12 to 14 age group.
More than 17.04 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories to be administered, according to the health ministry as of Saturday morning.
--IANS
avr/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU