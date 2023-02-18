India reports 116 new Coronavirus cases, active tally rises to 1,867

-
-
India on Saturday recorded 116 fresh COVID-19 infections, while the number of active cases increased to 1,867, according to Union health ministry data.
With this, the number of COVID-19 cases has increased to 4.46 crore (4,46,84,775). The death toll stands at 5,30,757, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,52,151. The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.
According to the ministry's website, 220.63 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.
First Published: Sat, February 18 2023. 14:42 IST
