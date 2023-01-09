India reports 170 new Covid-19 infections, 1 death; active cases down by 52

-
ALSO READ
India records 15,754 fresh Covid-19 cases; active tally rises to 101,830
India logs 228 new coronavirus infections, active cases decline to 2,503
India logs 185 new Covid infections; active cases decline to 3,402
India logs 163 new Covid infections; active cases decline to 3,380
India records 163 new Covid cases; active tally declines to 2,423
-
India saw a single-day rise of 170 coronavirus infections on Monday, while the active cases declined by 52 to reach 2,371.
According to the Union Health Ministry data updated at 8 am Monday, the total number of cases is now 4.46 crore (4,46,80,094).
The death toll stands at 5,30,721 with one more fatality reported from Madhya Pradesh, the data stated.
The active cases now constitute 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the country's COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.80 per cent, according to the health ministry website.
A decrease of 52 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 4,41,47,002, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.20 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 0.11 per cent.
According to the ministry's website, 220.14 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide drive.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, January 09 2023. 11:10 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU