JUST IN
Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes today in Haryana's Khanpur Kolian
Three-day G20 meeting on financial inclusion to begin today in Kolkata
Sinking Joshimath: Admin asks residents to move to relief centres
3 killed, 18 injured as bus rams into truck on Agra-Lucknow Expressway
Cold wave: Lucknow schools closed till Class 8; online classes for 9-12
Varun Gandhi says sugar mills should clear farmers' dues or face protest
LIVE: Court orders release of ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar, her husband
Covid-19 situation in India better than elsewhere: SII CEO Adar Poonawalla
PM Modi to inaugurate Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention in MP's Indore
Cold wave continues in North India; visibility down to zero in some places
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News
Tamil Nadu assembly session begins, Guv addresses House amid din
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

India reports 170 new Covid-19 infections, 1 death; active cases down by 52

India saw a single-day rise of 170 coronavirus infections on Monday, while the active cases declined by 52 to reach 2,371

Topics
Coronavirus | Coronavirus Tests

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A healthcare worker collects a nasal swab sample of a woman for a COVID-19 test amid a surge in coronavirus cases, in Jammu.
A healthcare worker collects a nasal swab sample of a woman for a COVID-19 test amid a surge in coronavirus cases, in Jammu.

India saw a single-day rise of 170 coronavirus infections on Monday, while the active cases declined by 52 to reach 2,371.

According to the Union Health Ministry data updated at 8 am Monday, the total number of cases is now 4.46 crore (4,46,80,094).

The death toll stands at 5,30,721 with one more fatality reported from Madhya Pradesh, the data stated.

The active cases now constitute 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the country's COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.80 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

A decrease of 52 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 4,41,47,002, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.20 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 0.11 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.14 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide drive.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Coronavirus

First Published: Mon, January 09 2023. 11:10 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU