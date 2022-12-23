JUST IN
India logs 163 new Covid infections; active cases decline to 3,380

India logged 163 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases declined to 3,380, according to the Union Health Ministry data

Topics
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

India logged 163 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases declined to 3,380, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,76,678).

The death toll stands at 5,30,690 with nine fatalities. While six deaths were reconciled by Kerala, two deaths were reported from Maharashtra and one from Delhi in the last 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.80 per cent, the ministry said.

A decrease of 22 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,42,608, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.03 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

First Published: Fri, December 23 2022. 11:15 IST

