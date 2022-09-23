JUST IN
Delhi HC grants permission for Ramleela, Dussehra celebration in DDA parks
HC holds order on LG's plea to restrain AAP from levelling false allegation
PFI hartal: Kerala police warns of stern action against law breakers
India working to transform its energy landscape: Minister Jitendra Singh
2,203 cows vaccinated by BMC against lumpy skin disease virus in Mumbai
Madras HC rejects plea from murdered techie's parents seeking Rs 3 crore
LCA Tejas very capable aircraft with world-class missiles: IAF official
PM to inaugurate National Conference of Environment Ministers today
TMS Ep266: Ranbaxy promoters, telecommunication bill, gold, download speed
Allahabad HC pulls up state govt for lapses in Lucknow hotel fire case
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News
Overnight rain causes waterlogging in Delhi-NCR; more showers predicted
Corporatisation of power, agri sectors will be disastrous: K T Rama Rao
Business Standard

India reports 5,383 new Covid-19 cases; active tally declines to 45,281

With 5,383 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of Covid-19 cases rose to 4,45,58,425, while the active cases declined to 45,281

Topics
Coronavirus | Coronavirus Tests

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

coronavirus
Photo: Reuters

With 5,383 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,45,58,425, while the active cases declined to 45,281, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll climbed to 5,28,449 with 20 fatalities which includes eight deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.10 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.71 per cent, the ministry said.

A decline of 1,061 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Coronavirus

First Published: Fri, September 23 2022. 10:29 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU