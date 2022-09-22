Maharashtra records 550 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths; active tally 3,857

-
-
Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 550 fresh coronavirus positive cases and three fatalities, which took its overall caseload to 81,17,574 and toll to 1,48,322, the state health department said.
On Wednesday, the state had recorded 640 cases and five fatalities.
State capital Mumbai logged 98 new cases and two deaths, while Chandrapur district recorded one fatality.
Maharashtra's COVID-19 fatality rate stands at 1.82 per cent.
The number of active infection cases stands at 3,857, the state health department said, adding that 740 patients recuperated during the day, taking the cumulative recovery count to 79,65,395.
The state's recovery rate stands at 98.13 per cent.
A total of 24,105 tests were conducted in the state in the last 24 hours, which pushed the state's overall recovery count to 8,46,18,216.
The coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases: 81,17,574; new cases: 550; death toll 1,48,322; active cases: 3,857; tests so far: 8,46,18,216.
First Published: Thu, September 22 2022. 20:02 IST
