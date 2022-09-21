Maharashtra logs 640 new Covid cases, five deaths; active tally at 4,050

-
ALSO READ
Maharashtra sees 1,832 Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths; active tally now 11,641
Maharashtra sees 1,855 Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths; active tally at 11,866
Maharashtra sees 1,723 Covid-19 cases, six deaths, active tally at 5,177
Maharashtra sees 292 Covid-19 cases, two deaths, active tally at 4,440
Mumbai logs 1,290 new Covid cases, two deaths; active tally nearly 12,000
-
Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 640 new COVID-19 cases and five fatalities, which took its overall caseload to 81,17,024 and death toll to 1,48,319, the state health department said.
As compared to the previous day, the state's one-day infection count witnessed an increase of 90 cases as it had reported 550 cases along with two fatalities on Tuesday.
The Mumbai circle reported the highest 224 new cases, followed by Pune circle (219), Nagpur circle (52), Nashik circle (36), Latur circle (34), Kolhapur (29), Akola circle (28) and Aurangabad circle (18).
Of the five deaths, Pune circle reported three and Mumbai circle two.
The state's COVID-19 recovery count climbed to 79,64,655 as 801 patients recuperated from the infection during the day, the department said in its report.
Maharashtra has 4,050 active COVID-19 cases and of those, the highest number of 1,238 cases are in Pune, followed by 845 and 577 cases in Mumbai and Thane districts respectively.
Presently, Maharashtra's recovery rate is 98.12 per cent and the fatality rate is 1.82 per cent.
As 25,030 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra rose to 8,45,94,201, the report said.
The coronavirus figures in Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 81,17,024; fresh cases 640; death toll 1,48,319; recoveries 79,64,655; active cases 4,050; total tests 8,45,94,201.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Wed, September 21 2022. 20:54 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU