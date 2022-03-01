India reports 6,915 fresh Covid-19 cases, active cases drop below 100,000

-
-
India's daily Covid-19 cases dropped further on Tuesday with 6,915 cases recorded in the last 24 hours, as per union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data.
A total of 180 Covid-related deaths were also reported in the same period, taking the death toll to 5,14,023.
Meanwhile, the active cases have further declined to below 1 lakh to stand at 92,472 which constitute 0.22 per cent of the country's total positive cases.
The recovery of 16,864 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 4,23,24,550. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.59 per cent, the ministry said.
Also in the same period, a total of 9,01,647 tests were conducted across the country taking the cumulative tests to over 76.83 crore.
Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate currently stands at 1.11 per cent while daily positivity rate has also come down below 1 per cent. The daily positivity rate stands at 0.77 per cent.
With the administration of over 18 lakhs Covid vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid inoculation coverage has reached 177.70 crore as of this morning. This has been achieved through 2,04,61,239 sessions.
More than 14.08 crore balance and unutilised vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs, as per the ministry.
