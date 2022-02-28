Maharashtra sees 407 Covid-19 cases, 4 deaths; active tally now 6,663

-
Maharashtra on Monday reported 407 fresh COVID-19 cases and four fatalities due to the infection, taking the tally to 78,65,707 and the toll to 1,43,701, an official said.
On Sunday, the state had recorded 782 cases and two fatalities.
The Omicron tally in Maharashtra now stands at 4,629, of which 4,456 patients have already been discharged, he added.
"Until now, 9,382 samples have been sent for genome sequencing. Of these, results of 8,333 patients have been received, while 1,049 results are awaited," he informed.
As per data made available by the state health department, Mumbai recorded 73 fresh cases and Pune city 45, with both maintaining a clean slate in the fatality segment.
It said that, of the eight administrative circles of the state, Pune recorded 117 fresh cases, followed by Mumbai 113, Nashik 82, Nagpur 26, Latur 19, Aurangabad 18, and 16 each in Kolhapur and Akola.
Pune region and Latur recorded two deaths each due to COVID-19, the official said, adding that the state fatality rate stood at 1.82 per cent.
Data showed that Maharashtra is left with 6,663 active cases, while 50,250 tests in the last 24 hours had taken the total number of samples examined so far to 7,78,75,104.
The discharge of 967 people in the last 24 hours increased the recovery count to 77,11,343, which is 98.04 per cent of the caseload, he said.
State health department data revealed that 1,32,886 people are in home isolation and 653 in institutional quarantine currently.
