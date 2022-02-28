Mumbai reports 73 Covid-19 cases, no death; active tally now 815

on Monday reported 73 COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 10,56,472, while the death toll remained unchanged at 16,691, a civic official said.

He said 66 of the 73 cases recorded during the day were asymptomatic.

The recovery of 95 people took the number of people discharged so far to 10,36,086, which is 98 per cent of the caseload, leaving the city with 815 active cases, he added.

With 12,014 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in the metropolis went up to 1,61,83,906, the official said.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data showed that the caseload doubling time was 5,065 days, while the city did not have any containment zone or sealed building at present.

